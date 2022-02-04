Itanagar, Feb 4 (PTI) Single-day recoveries outnumbered fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh, as 404 patients recuperated from the disease, while 226 people tested positive, a health department official said on Friday.

The state's coronavirus tally rose to 63,119, and 60,632 people have so far been discharged from hospitals, he said.

The death toll increased to 291, after a woman succumbed to the virus at a health facility on Thursday, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said.

Of the new cases, 61 infections were registered in the Capital Complex Region, 31 in Lower Subansiri, 23 in East Siang, 20 in Lohit, 16 in West Kameng and 13 in Tawang district.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 2,196 active cases.

The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active infections at 757, followed by Lower Subansiri at 263, West Kameng (145), Papumpare (116) and East Siang (104), Jampa said.

A total of 12,44,945 samples have been tested for COVID-19 thus far, he said, adding, the positivity rate stood at 11.31 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said altogether 15,86,614 people have been inoculated till date.

