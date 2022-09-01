New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has approved a project under which seven roads cumulatively measuring 9.36 km in northwest and southwest Delhi will be strengthened and beautified, an official statement said on Thursday.

The project is estimated to cost Rs 14.12 crore, it said.

The roads that will be revamped include Muni Maya Ram Marg, Bharat Nagar Road, PDM Marg, KC Goyal Marg, Gulab Singh Marg, central Deepchand Bandhu Marg and Satguru Ram Singh Marg, it said.

Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio, said the move will benefit thousands of people in Wazirpur, Shalimar Bagh, and Moti Nagar as inter-connectivity will be improved from the main road to inner colonies of these areas.

The government is working round the clock to improve the quality of roads in Delhi, the statement quoting Sisodia said.

Apart from strengthening the roads, Sisodia also directed PWD officials to ensure maintenance of road aesthetics as well as high standards of safety during construction work, the statement said.

"To make world-class roads in the national capital, the Delhi government is getting help to conduct road surveys from major agencies and renowned universities.

"Our vision is to make Delhi's roads the safest and most beautiful," Sisodia said.

