New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia Thursday invited his Punjab counterpart Pargat Singh for a public debate on the education models of the two governments.

He also proposed a joint visit to 10 government schools each in Punjab and Delhi.

Also Read | Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2022: CM Bhupendra Patel Meets Industry Leaders Ahead Of The Summit.

"I'd like to invite Education Minister of Punjab Pargat Singh Official to jointly visit 10 Delhi government schools which we have reformed in last five years and 10 Punjab govt schools which his government has reformed in five years," Sisodia tweeted.

"Then let's have a public debate on the education models of Delhi and Punjab," he said on Twitter.

Also Read | SSC Answer Key For Grade C & D Stenographer Exam 2020 Released At ssc.ni.in; Candidates Can Raise Objections Till November 28.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)