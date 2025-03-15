Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 15 (ANI): A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the Bilaspur shootout case in which former Congress MLA Bumber Thakur sustained injuries.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the team will be led by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Central Range, and will be supervised by Additional Director General (ADG) Gyaneshwar Singh.

Unidentified assailants shot at former Congress MLA Bumber Thakur at his residence in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur, police said on Friday. Two other people, including his bodyguard, were reportedly injured in the attack.

Bumber Thakur, who was hospitalised after being shot at his home in Bilaspur on the day of Holi, said that it was the handiwork of "drug traffickers."

Thakur, who is recuperating at the IGMC Shimla Hospital, told ANI, "Drug traffickers shot at me, it is their work."

Further, Thakur alleged that local leaders were protecting these drug smugglers. The former MLA claimed that these leaders had even tried to involve his sons in drugs, an attempt from which his son managed to extricate himself.

"Local leaders and drug smugglers in Bilaspur have become akin to major power brokers. Their properties should be confiscated, and they should face the death penalty," Thakur said.

"I feel that my family is under threat from these drug traffickers and leaders. I am once again demanding security from the Chief Minister. Although I have been provided security, my family also needs protection. I have applied for a personal arms licence with the Home Department, which is still pending with the Home Secretary. Had I been armed, I might have been able to save myself. I urge the Chief Minister to expedite this clearance," he said.

Earlier today, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu visited Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital (IGMC), Shimla, to enquire about the well-being of former legislator Bamber Thakur.

The Chief Minister wished him a speedy recovery.

In conversation with media persons, the Chief Minister said that doctors are giving him the best treatment and that he is out of danger. He said that this is a highly serious matter and police have been directed to take swift action against the perpetrators.

"The police have conducted raids overnight, leading to the arrest of some suspects linked to this incident," he said, assuring that stern action would be taken against those responsible. (ANI)

