Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): District Collector Dilip Swami on Tuesday assured that the situation in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district was "peaceful". He apprised about the petition submitted by Bajrang Dal members and said that police forces have been put on alert.

He said that police personnel have been deployed in sensitive areas in Daulatabad and Khuldabad. The administration has requested people not to spread rumours, the DC added.

"The situation is peaceful in the district. Yesterday, Bajrang Dal members gave us a petition. The police force is on alert in the district. SP (superintendent of Police) and I are visiting sensitive areas in the district. The force is deployed in sensitive areas in Daulatabad and Khuldabad. We have requested that people not spread rumours. The police are monitoring social media," Swami told ANI.

Amid protests by Shiv Sena leaders and Sangh Parivar organisations demanding the removal of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday lashed out at the ruling Mahayuti government in Maharashtra over Nagpur violence, claiming that it was a "government-sponsored incident".

Wadettiwar, in a scathing attack against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader T Raja Singh, called for a ban against him in Maharashtra, accusing him of "inciting violence." He also accused the Mahayuti government of promoting such people.

"This is a government-sponsored incident. Shambar takke main bol rha hu...Nagpur ki ghanta Sarkar prastut ghantna hai. T Raja (Telangana BJP leader) should be banned in Maharashtra. He is inciting violence here. Such worthless people should be shown their place. It is the government that is promoting such people," Wadettiwar, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, told reporters.

"Why are they protesting over the Aurangzeb issue when they are in power, both in the state and at the centre?" he asked.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today said that the violence that erupted in Nagpur "looks like a well-planned attack". He said that rumours were spread that things containing religious content were burnt, as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal protested in the winter capital of the state.

"In Nagpur, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal held protests. Rumours were spread that things containing religious content were burnt...It looks like a well-planned attack. No one has permission to take law and order into their hands," Fadnavis said while addressing the legislative assembly.

Apprising about the injuries sustained by police personnel, he stated that attacks on police would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against those involved in violence. He said that three Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) sustained injuries, and one DCP was attacked with an axe.

"Three DCPs included in total 33 policemen injured. Of five injured civilians, three have been discharged, and one remains in the ICU," Fadnavis said, adding, "11 police stations have issued prohibitory orders in Nagpur. Five separate FIRs have been registered in the matter."

A curfew has been imposed in multiple areas of Nagpur city under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) following tensions over the demand to remove Aurangzeb's grave, read an official Maharashtra police notification. According to the official order issued by Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal, the restrictions will remain in place until further notice.

The curfew applies to police station limits in Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shantinagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imamwada, Yashodharanagar, and Kapilnagar. (ANI)

