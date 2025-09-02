Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], September 2 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that the flood situation faced by the state is more severe than that in 1988 and expressed hope that people of the country will stand by the state.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had inquired about the flood situation in the state.

"When the country was in crisis, Punjab always stood with the nation... Today, Punjab is in crisis, and I am fully hopeful that the entire country will stand with Punjab. The Prime Minister and the Home Minister called, and they inquired about the situation... The flood that came in 1988, I was young boy then...the situation is more severe," Mann told ANI.

He said the state is still battling floods and the amount of relief needed will be known after assessment of losses. "It is very bad situation," he said.

Bhagwant Mann visited the Ferozepur district to assess the flood situation. Interacting with the flood-affected people, CM got emotional.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal announced that all AAP MPs and MLAs will donate one month's salary to the Punjab Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support flood-affected people in the state.

In a video message posted on X, Kejriwal urged all political parties and the central government to extend aid to Punjab, which is grappling with a severe flood crisis.

"Punjab has always stood tall in the face of any calamity that has befallen the country. Today, Punjab is in crisis. I appeal to all my fellow countrymen to help the people of Punjab in every possible way during this difficult time," Kejriwal said.

"All the MPs and MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party are donating one month's salary to the Punjab Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Let us all come together to rescue Punjab from this terrible tragedy," he added.

Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation, and Disaster Management Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian said that floods have affected over 2.56 lakh people in 12 districts, displacing thousands and causing widespread damage to lives, property, crops, and livestock.

He said 15,688 people have been evacuated so far, with the highest numbers reported from Gurdaspur (5,549), Ferozepur (3,321), Fazilka (2,049), Amritsar (1,700), Pathankot (1,139), and Hoshiarpur (1,052).

The state government has established 129 relief camps, sheltering 7,144 people.

Ferozepur has the highest number of inmates at 3,987, followed by Fazilka (1,201), Hoshiarpur (478), Pathankot (411), and Gurdaspur (424). (ANI)

