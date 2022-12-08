New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Six antiquities have been reportedly stolen till date from the ASI-controlled structures in Odisha, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy said this in a written response to a question on the number of antiquities that have been untraceable or stolen or missing from structures in Odisha that are under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

It was also asked in a written query as to what steps have been taken by the Ministry of Culture to recover those antiquities, and whether it is a fact that there is non-adherence to the verification of the antiquities every year in Odisha by the ASI.

"Six number of antiquities have been reported stolen till date from the ASI-controlled structures in Odisha. To recover the stolen antiquities from the ASI-controlled structures in Odisha, a first information report (FIR) has been lodged. Other enforcement agencies have also been requested to keep a strict vigil in respect of these reported antiquities," Reddy said in his response.

Physical verification of antiquities lying under the jurisdiction of the ASI, Bhubaneswar Circle, at different sites, monuments, and Archaeological Museums is carried out regularly, he said.

Last verification was done in July 2021, the minister said.

In another question, the Centre was asked about the details of monuments and heritage sites protected or revived by the government during the last three years.

The Union Culture minister in his written response shared data for the year 2018-19 to 2021-22, according to which gazette notification has been issued for protection of 14 monuments in this period.

These 14 monuments include Baori and adjacent archaeological remains in Neemrana, Alwar in Rajasthan; Janardana Temple in Kerala; Group of Monuments in Bolangir, Odisha; and Rangdum Monastery in Ladakh.

During 2011-14, gazette notification has been issued for protection of 10 monuments, which include a fortress known as Medhaji-ka-Mahal in Rajasthan; Menhirs and Caves at Vangchhia in Mizoram; and Brindaban Chandra Temple in West Bengal, the minister said.

