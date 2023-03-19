Mathura (UP), Mar 19 (PTI) A SWAT team of the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested six persons selling stolen petroleum products, an official said here on Sunday.

The racketeers allegedly stole petrol and diesel from the refinery here and sold those to the public, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, the accused were arrested on Saturday, Superintendent of Police (City) Martand Prakash Singh said.

Among the six persons arrested was the land owner on whose plot the petroleum products were secretly transferred, the police said.

The police also recovered 150 litres of fuel, 11 empty cans, three motorcycles, an SUV and a machine used to siphon the petroleum products, they added.

