Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 21 (ANI): Six pubs and bars in Indore have been sealed till December 31.

Speaking to media, Akshay Singh, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Indore said, "The Collector passed an order under which six pubs and bars in Indore have been sealed till December 31. The names of these are Vidora, Cairo, TDS, Sosha, Pitchers, and Drinks Exchange. Many illegal activities were taking place at these places and several norms including Covid-19 norms were being violated there."

"There were complaints as well as a routine investigation which found that after closing shutter they were violating the rule of allotted time as well as not following Covid-19 norms, apart from other technical things," he said.

When asked about the order regarding smoking, the SDM said, "It is ordered that smoking will not be allowed openly in pubs and bars."

When asked if there is suspicion of drugs on the pretext of smoking, he said, "As you are seeing that actions have been taken and a drug racket was busted. It may be possible that it happens on the pretext of smoking, but as of now nothing of this sort has been found here yet. However, our action will continue." (ANI)

