New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Six-day Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Executive Capacity Building Programme on human rights for National Human Rights Institutions (NHRIs) of the Global South began in New Delhi today, a press release from the National Human Rights Commission said.

The programme is being organised by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India, in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). It has brought together 43 senior-level functionaries from 12 NHRIs of Mauritius, Jordan, Georgia, Philippines, Qatar, Fiji, Uzbekistan, Bolivia, Nigeria, Mali, Morocco and Paraguay.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 23 September 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

Designed to strengthen the institutional capacities of NHRIs of the Global South, the programme underscores NHRC India's commitment to fostering global dialogue on human rights, advancing South-South cooperation and promoting rights-based governance.

Inaugurating the programme, NHRC, India Chairperson, Justice V. Ramasubramanian, reflected on the current global landscape. He observed that today's world is marked by protests, anger, frustration, inequality, uncertainty and political unrest.

Also Read | Zubeen Garg's Funeral: Schools, Colleges in Assam To Remain Shut on September 23 To Bid Adieu to Singer, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Citing an international think tank, Carnegie's Global Protest Tracker Report, he noted that in the past year alone, more than a hundred protests erupted in various parts of the world, driven by factors such as anger, frustration, abuse of power, perceived government corruption and suppression of media.

Between 2022 and 2025, protests even toppled governments in three of India's neighbouring countries. He said that the significant point to note was that in countries where human rights institutions are powerful, such protests did not escalate into violence. These institutions act as safety valves for public discontent. Unfortunately, in some countries, human rights institutions are perceived as being anti-government, while they actually are people-friendly.

Justice Ramasubramanian further highlighted India's unique cultural diversity, characterised by its diverse religious faiths, castes, languages, dialects, and art forms, all thriving together in unity through shared traditions and values.

He also noted that Global South nations have rich traditions and unique experiences in addressing human rights issues. NHRC, India, through ITEC Executive Capacity Building Programmes, seeks to provide a forum to learn together, share and grow together, in keeping with the spirit of the Vedic ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, i.e. the world as one family.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, NHRC, India Secretary General, Bharat Lal, emphasised that human rights are always evolving and not static. He underlined India's tradition of sharing knowledge and wisdom for the greater good of humanity. This training programme has been designed with the expectation of mutual learning on issues of common concern across the Global South. These challenges may span diverse areas from energy security and climate change to cyber security and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence.

He called upon the Global South to unite in advancing socio-economic and human development to secure collective well-being and expressed the hope that the interactive sessions would help identify emerging challenges of global relevance.

Welcoming the participants, Samir Kumar, Joint Secretary, NHRC, outlined the programme structure and interactive sessions to follow. The delegates expressed their gratitude and appreciated the role of NHRC, India in providing this opportunity for multilateral dialogue on global human rights issues. Saidingpui Chhakchhuak, Joint Secretary, NHRC delivered the vote of thanks.

The capacity-building programme will feature multiple sessions led by eminent national and international experts, offering the participants valuable insights into various dimensions of human rights as well as cultural and historical perspectives. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)