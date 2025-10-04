Assam [India], October 4 (ANI): Assam Rifles said it has apprehended six alleged "dreaded" UKNA militants, including a senior commander, in a daring jungle operation on 1 October and dealt a "crippling setback" to the militant networks in Churachandpur and Jiribam.

"ASSAM RIFLES STRIKES A MAJOR BLOW TO UKNA NETWORKS #AssamRifles in a daring jungle operation codenamed Operation Songkot on 01 October 2025, apprehended six dreaded UKNA militants, including senior commander SS Lt Jamkhogin Guite Lupho alias Pepsi. The successful operation has dealt a crippling setback to UKNA's networks in Churachandpur and Jiribam, reaffirming Assam Rifles relentless commitment to peace and security in the region," Assam Rifles said in a message on X on Saturday.

On September 30, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles formations under the Spear Corps, in close coordination with Manipur Police, undertook a series of precise, intelligence-driven operations across Tengnoupal, Imphal East, and Chandel Districts of Manipur from September 19 to 28, a release said.

The operations led to the apprehension of four cadres from various hill and valley-based insurgent groups. They recovered eight weapons, narcotics, and other war-like stores, according to the release from the Ministry of Defence, Manipur, Nagaland, and Southern Arunachal Pradesh.

Assam Rifles in the Toronglaobi Awang Leikai area apprehended two PREPAK cadres involved in extortion and recovered two mobile phones on September 19, the release said.

Earlier, In a significant strike against drug trafficking, Assam Rifles conducted a major operation in the Mohanpur area of Agartala, Tripura, successfully intercepting a large consignment of narcotics, as per the release.

Recently, in a joint operation with the Mizoram Police, Assam Rifles recovered 146 cases of contraband cigarettes from Tlangsam in Mizoram's Champhai district.

The consignment, moving from Tiao River towards Tlangsam via a forest route, was tracked and intercepted by the joint team at a strategic location, said Assam Rifles.(ANI)

