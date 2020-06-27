Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], June 27 (ANI): Police on Friday nabbed six people and seized four kilogram of heroin from their possession in two separate cases in Ludhiana.

"All arrested members are from the same gang. Two of them are brothers, they can be called big fishes as their network was very vast," said Snehdeep Sharma, AIG Special Task Force while speaking to ANI.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

On Wednesday, Pune Customs had seized 868 kg of 'Ganja' and 7.5 kg of 'Charas' worth Rs Rs 2.10 crore in an operation. (ANI)

