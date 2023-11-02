Tirunelveli (TN), Nov 2 (PTI) Six persons were arrested allegedly for assaulting, stripping and urinating on two youths from Scheduled Caste in the district, police said on Thursday.

The arrested, all in the 21 to 25 years age group, said to be under the influence of alcohol, accosted the youths and asked them to reveal their caste identity, said police.

Upon revealing their identity, the gang of six assaulted, stripped, and urinated on the two who were returning after a bath from Thamirabarani river, said Thatchanallur police, who registered cases under various sections of the IPC including the SC/ST Atrocities Act.

