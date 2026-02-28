Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 28 (ANI): Kerala witnessed two tragic road accidents early Saturday morning, leaving six people dead in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode.

Three people were killed after a motorcycle rammed into a footpath at Karamana around 1.30 AM. The deceased have been identified as Pranav and Sajin, both natives of Neyyattinkara, and Ritik, a migrant worker. All three were employees of a local hotel.

Also Read | Mumbai: Iron Rod Falls From Sewri-Worli Bridge, 22-Year-Old Man Injured on Acharya Donde Marg (Watch Video).

In Kozhikode, three more lives were lost in a collision between a car and a lorry at Modern Bazar around 3-4 AM. The victims were identified as Dineel, Ajish, and Vimal, all residents of Ramanattukara and the Feroke College area. They were returning after mobile tower maintenance work. Two others in the car sustained injuries and were admitted to a hospital. The car was completely mangled in the impact.

Police have registered cases in both incidents and initiated further investigations. (ANI)

Also Read | Wadala Horror: Cab Driver Crushed to Death After 40-Ton Iron Plate Falls on Ertiga on Eastern Freeway in Mumbai (Disturbing Video).

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)