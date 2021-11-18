New Delhi, November 18: In order to check pollution in the Yamuna river, the Delhi government will implement a six-point action plan to clean the river which is expected to be completed by February 2025, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday.

Briefing reporters here today, the chief minister said, "It took 70 years for river Yamuna to become this dirty. It cannot be cleaned within two days. I had promised people in these Delhi polls that it would be cleaned by the next polls.

We have started work on war-footing. We have chalked out a six-point action plan to clean the river. I am personally monitoring it. We will be implementing the action plan and are hoping to complete the cleaning work of the river by February 2025."

He said that the Delhi government is also working on sewer treatment on war-footing.

Explaining the six-point action plan, Kejriwal said, "First, new sewer treatment plants are being built. Second, the capacity of existing plants is being increased. Third, the technology of old treatment plants is being changed.

Fourth, waste from Jhuggi Jhopri clusters that goes into rivers will now be merged into sewers. Fifth, In some areas people have not taken sewer connections, we have decided to install sewer connections in such areas at nominal charges. And the sixth is desilting and rehabilitation of sewers."

Days after Delhi's air quality deteriorated post-Diwali, the Yamuna river in the national capital has been witnessing a thick layer of toxic foam.

The capital's water supply has also remained affected due to a rise in ammonia levels in the river.

