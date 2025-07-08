Bhadohi (UP), Jul 8 (PTI) A six-year-old girl, who had gone missing on Monday evening, was found dead in a pond near her village under suspicious circumstances, police said.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Shubham Agarwal, the girl's body was sent for postmortem and further legal action will be taken based on the report.

The girl had been missing since 6 PM on Monday from Birnai village under the Gopiganj police station area. Her father informed the police later that night, following which a search operation was launched.

On Tuesday, the child's body was found in a pond located about 100 metres behind a primary school near her home.

Rajbali Upadhyay, the village head, said that a large number of villagers had gathered on Monday evening near a site where underground pipeline work under the Jal Jeevan Mission was being carried out using heavy machinery.

Akanksha was last seen among the crowd at around the time work was being wrapped up for the day, after which she went missing.

The police said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the child's death.

