Puri, Apr 21 (PTI) The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Wednesday opened a 120-bed Covid Care Centre (CCC) here for treatment of coronavirus patients as 50 people including 22 servitors of the temple have tested positive for the infection, an official said.

The CCC is being operated from the Nilachal Bhakta Nivas campus and each bed is having oxygen support, SJTA chief administrator Krishan Kumar told reporters.

To start with, 50 infected persons linked to the temple have been admitted to the CCC. They comprise 22 servitors and their family members, 19 staff of shoe stand and nine staff of SJTA.

Kumar said an ambulance is kept ready at the CCC to shift any patient to the referral COVID-19 Hospital if her/she turns critical. This apart, the CCC is stocked with all medicines and other logistics to treat the patients.

The SJTA chief also informed that apart from the servitors, arrangements have been made to vaccinate the carpenters, painters, tailors and others to be engaged in making the wooden chariots of the Lords for the annual Ratha Jatra.

Kumar said all people above 18 years linked with the temple will be inoculated from May 1.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)