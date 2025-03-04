Chandigarh, Mar 4 (PTI) The Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Tuesday strongly condemned the Punjab Police's action of detaining several farmer leaders ahead of their planned protest in Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh police issued an advisory, saying traffic movement on certain road stretches may be regulated on Wednesday to ensure smooth vehicular flow and public safety.

The affected road stretches where traffic regulations may be imposed include Zirakpur Barrier, Faidan Barrier, the dividing road of Sector 48/49, Sector 49/50, Sector 50/51 (Jail Road), Sector 51/52 (Mattaur Barrier), Sector 52/53 (Kajheri Chowk), Sector 53/54 (Furniture Market), Sector 54/55 (Badheri Barrier), Sector 55/56 (Palsora Barrier), Naya Gaon Barrier and Mullanpur Barrier.

People are advised to adopt alternate routes to avoid any congestion or inconvenience, it said.

Ahead of their planned protest in Chandigarh on March 5, several SKM leaders were detained in early morning raids at their residences on Tuesday.

In a statement, the SKM dubbed the police action as a "dictatorial step" by the Bhagwant Mann government to "suppress" the democratic rights of farmers for a peaceful protest.

The SKM has given a call for a week-long sit-in in Chandigarh starting March 5 in support of their various demands.

"Instead of putting pressure on the union government to resolve the on-going genuine struggle of farmers by convening discussions with all the farmer organisations that are on the struggle path, adhering to the disgraceful path of unleashing police at midnight in the houses to suppress and threaten the farmer's leaders is politically wrong and highly unfortunate," the SKM alleged.

The farmers body demanded from the CM to immediately release all the farmer leaders.

The SKM said the Punjab Police raided houses of various farmer leaders across Punjab and took several leaders into custody including Balbir Singh Rajewal, Ruldu Singh Mansa, Gurmeet Singh Bhatiwal, Nachhttar Singh Jaiton, Veerpal Singh Dhillon, Binder Singh Golewal, Gurnam Bhikhi and Harmesh Singh.

"Police raids have been carried on in the houses of prominent farmer leaders including Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Raminder Singh Patiala, Buta Singh Burjgill, Harinder Singh lokhowal, Satnam Singh Ajnala, Gurmeet Singh Mehma and Rajinder Singh Deep Singh Wala," it said.

"The repressive attitude and arrogance displayed by the state government is highly condemnable and not expected from an elected government. The right to peaceful protest is a fundamental right of the citizens and the authoritarian attitude of the state government of not allowing protest will never be tolerated by the people of Punjab," it said.

SKM appealed to the farmers across Punjab to join the week-long protest at Chandigarh.

SKM leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan called upon farmer leaders to head towards Chandigarh.

He asked farmers to sit at a vacant place if they are stopped by police on their way to Chandigarh, telling them not to block any road.

"The Punjab government wants to defame us by claiming that they block roads," said Ugrahan.

Farmer leaders and opposition parties criticised the AAP government for the crackdown, which came a day after talks between Chief Minister Mann and SKM leaders ended abruptly with the CM walking out of their meeting.

Talks between the Punjab government and SKM leaders to discuss farmers' demands broke down midway on Monday, with farmer leaders claiming a "livid" Mann "walked out of the meeting in a huff without any provocation".

Mann said his doors are always open for talks but inconvenience and harassment of the public in the name of agitation should be avoided.

The SKM is also demanding a law for debt settlement, ensuring canal water to every field, payment of sugarcane arrears and stopping alleged "forcible" acquisition of land for the Bharatmala projects.

