Ranchi, May 7 (PTI) Slain gangster Aman Sao's mother Kiran Devi has moved the Jharkhand High Court seeking a CBI probe into the "alleged encounter" of her son by the police on March 11 in Palamu.

Kiran Devi has made the Union Home Ministry, CBI director, Jharkhand Home secretary, DGP, Ranchi SSP, and other officers of the ATS responsible for transporting Aman Sao from Raipur Central Jail for his physical appearance before a NIA court in Ranchi.

Kiran Devi claimed that there was an apprehension that the police would hatch a conspiracy and kill her son by presenting it as an encounter.

Escorted by a contingent of 75 policemen, Aman Sao was shifted from Chaibasa Jail to Raipur in October last year.

However, while shifting him from Raipur to Ranchi only a 12-member ATS team was deployed, Kiran Devi said.

The petitioner said that the photographs of the deceased gangster, after his body was handed over to his family following post-mortem examination, revealed severe burnt marks on his face and groin, which was unexplainable.

The photographs have also been annexed with the petition.

Kiran Devi's lawyer Hemant Kumar Shikarwar said that the injuries on the body of Aman Sao do not indicate an encounter but a well-planned tortured homicide.

Shikarwar further mentioned that the ATS team led by Pramod Kumar Singh is known for having conducted fake encounters before for which cases have also been filed against him.

He had also committed police brutality on innocent citizens while he was posted in Dhanbad, the advocate said.

Pramod Kumar Singh, while leading the ATS team, had stated that they were ambushed by Aman Sao's gang and had to retaliate by firing. While Aman Sao was trying to escape, he was shot dead.

Kiran Devi further questioned the fact that the police claim that Aman Sao was a gangster with a 500-member gang, then why would only six of his accomplices come to rescue him.

Aman Sao, during his lifetime, had also filed petitions before the state government, as well as the special judge CBI Raipur apprehending his death in a fake encounter. However, no heed was paid to the same, Shikarwar said.

Kiran Devi further mentioned that Aman Sao was not born a gangster. He was a bright student and had started his own business of running a mobile shop.

He was a victim of extortion and attempts were thrice made on his life. He was implicated in false cases by the police one after another which kept him in jail, she claimed.

Out of 24 trials conducted, Aman Sao has been acquitted in 22 cases. He had already filed appeals against the two cases in which he has been convicted, the petitioner said.

Sao was killed in an encounter when members of his gang tried to free him from police custody in Jharkhand's Palamu district on March 11, police had said.

The incident had taken place a day after state Director General of Police Anurag Gupta said most crime plots in Jharkhand were being hatched inside jails and executed with the help of criminal gangs.

