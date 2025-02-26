Nagarkurnool (Telangana) [India], February 26 (ANI): A team of expert miners, known for their crucial role in the Uttarkashi tunnel rescue in Uttarakhand, has been deployed to rescue workers trapped inside the collapsed SLBC (Srisailam Left Bank Canal) tunnel in Telangana.

Munna Qureshi, one of the rescuers, highlighted the challenges but assured that they were determined to complete the mission.

"Our team rescued 41 workers in Uttarkashi...We have to conduct a rescue operation here also. There is some difficulty, but we will solve the problem and give you results...The situation is serious here. It is a big mission...The Collector is saying to rescue all the workers. We are a total of 12 rat miners here," said Qureshi while speaking to ANI.

Telangana Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy visited the site of the SLBC tunnel collapse on Monday to assess the ongoing rescue operation, as multiple agencies work tirelessly to save eight workers trapped since February 22.

Meanwhile, Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy assured that all possible efforts were being made to rescue those inside the collapsed Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel.

"The assessment yesterday was that the people going into rescue and to bring out the survivors would themselves be at a great risk. Yesterday and today till now we have assessed the situation and now we are telling you clearly how to minimise the risk for rescuers and how to go forward - we have made a concrete plan of action now. We will be going with greater speed for saving the survivors and for all rescue and relief operations...We will finish everything in two days...On the basis of field inspection yesterday and today, we have taken a decision. We are going ahead with it now...To mitigate the risk, we are taking some other precautions and going forward...We are also exploring access from the side. We are also going to the main exit. Now, we have finalised a plan of action how to mitigate the risk for rescuers and go in and save the survivors."

Notably, a three-metre section of the roof of an under-construction stretch of the SLBC tunnel collapsed at the 14 km mark near Domalapenta in Nagarkurnool district on February 22, just four days after construction had resumed following a long break. While some workers managed to escape, eight remain trapped inside. (ANI)

