Shimla, Feb 8 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh on Monday experienced a slight relief from cold weather conditions as minimum temperatures increased by two to three degrees and the weather remained dry, the meteorological department said.

Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state recording a low of minus 6.6 degrees Celsius, it said.

Kalpa recorded a low of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius, while in Shimla, Dalhousie and Kufri the mercury settled at of 6.9 degrees Celsius, 7.6 degrees Celsius and 8.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

The highest temperature was recorded in Una at 26.4 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has predicted dry weather from February 9 to 14.

