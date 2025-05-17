Indore, May 17 (PTI) BJP MLA Usha Thakur on Saturday sought to downplay the controversy over MP Minister Vijay Shah's objectionable remarks against Colonel Sophia Quershi, saying sometimes a slip of the tongue unintentionally creates misunderstandings.

Shah had kicked up a major row by trying to portray Qureshi, the face of the government's media briefings on Operation Sindoor, as a "sister of terrorists".

Police booked Shah amid backlash and following the directions of the Madhya High Court, which castigated the minister for using the "language of gutters".

"You know very well that no political leader intends to make such irresponsible comments. However, sometimes, a slip of the tongue leads to such misunderstandings. We need to reflect on these matters seriously and try to understand them," Thakur told reporters.

The former minister said one should understand the entire context of Shah's remarks.

"I have already requested you to look at the entire context of his statement. It would be better if we discuss it after that," she said.

Thakur was present on the stage when Shah made the controversial statement on May 12 during a public event promoting Halma- a tribal tradition of collective labour and community participation- in Raykundda village of Indore district.

Under severe flak, Shah said he was ready to apologise "ten times" if his remarks had hurt anybody, and said he requests Qureshi more than his own sister.

Amid the clamour for Shah's resignation, Thakur said the Congress is doing its job, and the BJP organisation will do its own.

Regarding reports that BJP leaders in the state might receive training in public speaking, she said, "This is a good initiative. Training should definitely and continuously conducted to become a good speaker.

"I would suggest such training should be held annually, topic-wise," Thakur added.

