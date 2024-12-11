Bengaluru. December 11: BJP Leader CN Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday said that Former Karnataka chief minister SM Krishna, who passed away early on Tuesday, has a lot of contribution for the state and the country.

"SM Krishna has contributed a lot to the state and the country. Yesterday we lost him...His body will be taken to Somanahalli...Final rites will be held at 4 pm... Several senior leaders will attend in it," Ashwath Narayan told ANI after paying his last respect to Krishna. SM Krishna Dies: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death of Former Karnataka CM, Says ‘Deeply Saddened by His Passing’ (See Pics).

Meanwhile, mortal remains of Krishna have been taken to Mandya district. The Karnataka government has declared three days of mourning on his demise. According to the notice, "His last rites will be performed with full state honours. No functions and no celebrations will be held in these three days from December 10 to December 12."

SM Krishna passed away early on Tuesday at 92. Earlier in the day, Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Sri Adichunchanagiri Mutt paid last respects to Krishna. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of the former CM and former External affairs minister. SM Krishna Dies: Former Karnataka CM Passes Away at 92 After Prolonged Illness.

Taking to social media X, Modi wrote in his post that Krishna was a remarkable leader and was admired by people from all walks of life. "SM Krishna was a remarkable leader, admired by people from all walks of life. He always worked tirelessly to improve the lives of others. He is fondly remembered for his tenure as Karnataka's Chief Minister, particularly for his focus on infrastructural development. SM Krishna was also a prolific reader and thinker," the post read.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah expressed his shock on the death and said that Karnataka would remain indebted to Krishna's contribution to IT-BT's growth. In a post on X, Siddaramiah, "I am shocked by the death of former Chief Minister SM Krishna. Krishna's service as a State and Union Minister and Chief Minister is unparalleled. Karnataka will always be indebted to him for his contribution to the growth of the IT-BT sector, especially as Chief Minister."

Further, Siddaramiah wrote that Krishna was also his guide in the early days of him joining the Congress. "Krishna, who was a secretive politician, was an enemy of Ajatasatru. Krishna, who was my guide in the early days of joining the Congress party, was always my well-wisher. Krishna's foresight, disciplined life, gentlemanly demeanor and studious attitude are role models for budding politicians. I also share in the grief of his family and fans who are saddened by his passing away. I pray to God that his soul rest in peace," the post read.

Minister for Information, Technology and Biotechnology Priyank Kharge expressed his condolences and said that the Former CM's vision and dedication shaped Karnataka's progress. "Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri S.M. Krishna, the former Chief Minister of Karnataka, whose legacy of leadership and public service has left an indelible mark on our state and nation.

Who Is SM Krishna?

Krishna, 92, was Karnataka Chief Minister from October 11, 1999, to May 28, 2004, and also served as External Affairs Minister during the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance government from 2009 to 2012, and as Maharashtra Governor. He joined the BJP in March 2017, ending his nearly 50-year-long association with the Congress. He retired from active politics last year.

