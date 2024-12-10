Bengaluru, December 10: Former Karnataka Chief Minister S.M. Krishna passed away at his residence early Tuesday morning, his family said. The 92-year-old veteran politician was ailing for quite some time, a family source said. "S M Krishna is no more. He breathed his last at 2:45 am at his residence. Mortal remains are likely to be taken to Maddur today," the source said. SM Krishna Dies: Former Karnataka CM and Maharashtra Governor Passes Away at 92 in Bengaluru.

Born in Somanahalli in Karnataka's Mandya district on May 1, 1932, Krishna also served as the External Affairs Minister and the Governor of Maharashtra. After a long stint in the Congress, Krishna joined the BJP towards the fag end of his political career.

