Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences following the death of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna, who passed away at the age of 92 on December 10. Taking to X, PM Modi shared pictures from his past meetings with Krishna and wrote, "Shri SM Krishna Ji was a remarkable leader, admired by people from all walks of life. He always worked tirelessly to improve the lives of others." The Prime Minister also highlighted Krishna’s contributions to Karnataka's development, particularly in infrastructure. Modi fondly remembered his interactions with the late leader, stating, "I am deeply saddened by his passing. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti." SM Krishna Dies: Former Karnataka CM Passes Away at 92 After Prolonged Illness.

PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death of SM Krishna

I have had many opportunities to interact with Shri SM Krishna Ji over the years, and I will always cherish those interactions. I am deeply saddened by his passing. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 10, 2024

