Jaipur, Sep 14 (PTI) A 15-storey in-patient department (IPD) tower and cardiac care centre will be developed at the SMS Hospital in Jaipur at a cost of approximately Rs 200 crore under the Smart City Project, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Monday.

Sharma, who visited the hospital with Local Self Government Minister Shanti Dhariwal, said patients would be provided all facilities, including consultation, tests and operation, under one roof.

In a statement, the health minister said it was being felt that the SMS hospital, built in 1947, was lacking a lot of modern facilities.

A 15-storey IPD tower will be constructed where cottage wards are currently situated, and 150 cottage wards, including 100 cubicles and 50 VIP cottages, will be built in it, he said.

The health minister added that a floor in the multistorey tower would have operation theatres, post-operation theatres, ICU wards, MRI, CT Scan equipment, cafeteria and doctors chambers.

Sharma said the government's intention was that patients should get better treatment with minimum hassles. He added that the local government minister had assured that a budget of Rs 200 crore had been fixed for this.

The health minister said a cardiac surgery ward would be built with an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore near the nurses' quarters, where the patients of Bangur Hospital could be transferred.

Apart from this, a food park will be constructed within the hospital premises and efforts will be made to bring the unorganised shops under one roof, according to the minister.

An underground passage was made to connect the trauma centre and super speciality block, but it could not be used due to rain.The architect had been directed to make the passage easy so that the route could be used freely, he said.

The health minister asserted that the world's best technique and equipment would be used in the hospital. Apart from this, the mortuary in the hospital will also be modernised. The garbage house situated in the northeast of the hospital will also be removed and an all-religion prayer hall will be constructed. PTI

