Amritsar, Mar 10 (PTI) Customs officials on Friday seized gold worth Rs 14.85 lakh concealed between layers of a vest of a man who had arrived at the international airport here from Dubai, according to a statement.

Based on passenger profiling, the man was stopped at the Shri Guru Ramdasji International Airport on arrival, it said.

Gold was found glued between layers of the vest he was wearing, the officials said and added that a gold button was also found concealed in a waist pocket of his trousers.

The statement said a case of smuggling was registered and pure gold weighing 252.95 gm valued at Rs.14.85 lakhs seized.

