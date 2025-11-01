Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], November 1 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab police on Friday evening, in a series of coordinated and intelligence-based operations, successfully foiled criminal activities in Punjab's border districts of Gurdaspur and Firozpur, leading to the arrest of one smuggler and recovery of arms and ammunition.

The BSF troops, in collaboration with the Punjab Police, apprehended an Indian smuggler from near Dana Mandi in Dera Baba Nanak, Gurdaspur. The accused is a resident of Kahlanwali village. A pistol with six live rounds has been recovered from his possession.

In another operation, the BSF received credible intel about miscreants planning to carry out criminal activities at the border area of village Maboke in Firozpur. Although the swift action by the BSF personnel led to the failure of their plans. The officials recovered 16 live rounds and a kirpan (sword) from the site.

Meanwhile, the BSF troops foiled yet another cross-border smuggling attempt and recovered a drone carrying a weapon near the cross-border in Amritsar on October 22.

According to a release from the Punjab Frontier of BSF, the troops recovered one DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone carrying one Glock pistol with two magazines near the village Nesta in the Amritsar sector.

"This recovery once again reflects the unmatched alertness, professionalism, and dedication of BSF troops in preventing cross-border smuggling attempts and ensuring the security of the nation's frontiers," the release said.

Earlier, the BSF troops, in coordination with the Punjab Police, recovered one packet of heroin during a search operation near the village Tindiwala in Ferozepur, the forces said.

"Acting on specific intelligence, alert BSF troops, in coordination with Punjab Police, conducted a search operation and recovered 01 packet of heroin (Gross weight - 602 grams) from an agricultural field near village Tindiwala in Ferozepur. On the Amritsar border, based on a specific input of the BSF intelligence wing, the alert BSF troops launched an extensive search operation, culminating in the recovery of 1 large packet containing ICE drug (Gross weight - 3.675 kg) from a farmland near the village Bhaini Rajputana. The packet, wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with a mental ring and illuminating strips attached, indicates a drone dropping," Public Relations Officer (Punjab Frontier) said in a release.

"Yet another search operation conducted by the BSF troops led to the recovery of 01 pistol wrapped with yellow adhesive tape from a field near village Roranwala Khurd in Amritsar. These consecutive recoveries once again reflect BSF's resolute dedication towards ensuring the security and sanctity of the nation's borders," the PRO said.

Earlier, Border Security Force (BSF) troops successfully recovered a huge amount of heroin, ICE, and ammunition on the Amritsar border. (ANI)

