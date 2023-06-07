Hyderabad, Jun 7 (PTI) Several activists from Madhya Pradesh, including a reported whistleblower of the Vyapam scam Anand Rai, joined the ruling BRS in Telangana on Wednesday.

Rai joined the party in the presence of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao here, party sources said.

"Prominent social activist from Madhya Pradesh, Anand Rai, who brought to light the Vyapam scam that created a sensation in Madhya Pradesh, joined the party in the presence of BRS national President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan on Wednesday," the sources said.

Along with Rai, several tribal rights activists from Madhya Pradesh also joined the party.

Leaders from different political parties from Madhya Pradesh had joined the BRS here on May 30 in the presence of Rao, also known as KCR.

After renaming the TRS as BRS in December last year, Rao addressed rallies in neighbouring Maharashtra in recent months as part of plans to expand the party. The BRS has seen leaders from different parties and trade unions from Maharashtra and other states joining the KCR-led party during the last couple of months.

