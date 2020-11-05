Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 5 (ANI): Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, markets in Dehradun witnessed a heavy footfall on Wednesday, amid the festive season, while visibly compromising the social distancing norms.

Speaking to ANI, Manish, a shopkeeper said, "Market was very slow 15 days back. It is slightly better now but not as good as the last year. Diwali is coming, hopefully, people will come with precautions."

Also Read | Monthly Electricity Bills to Cost More in Karnataka as KERC Hikes Power Tariff by 40 Paise Per Unit Day After Bypolls.

Another shopkeeper Mohammad Arif Mansoori said that markets are not flourishing as they earlier used to. However, his business is slightly better now.

"Even customers are facing money crunch due to COVID-19, hence, the market will take some time to get back on the track," he added.

Also Read | ICICI Bank-Videocon Loan Case: ED Chargesheet Names Chanda Kochhar, Her Husband Deepak Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot.

Some customers were seen wearing masks in the market areas, however, a few people were seen with their face masks down to their chin. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)