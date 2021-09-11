Lucknow, Sep 10 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday suspended Ghaziabad District Social Welfare Officer Nadeem Siddiqui for allegedly misbehaving with a subordinate woman employee, an official said here.

Siddiqui has been found prima facie guilty of indulging in “double-meaning talk” with the woman, causing her unnecessary mental harassment, and failing to fulfil his official responsibilities, the official said.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: Harish Rawat Says 'People Eager To Oust BJP Government in Upcoming Polls'.

An order issued by Principal Secretary K Ravindra Nayak said Siddiqui has been suspended with immediate effect and attached to the Directorate of Social Welfare, Lucknow, during the period of suspension.

Disciplinary action will also be initiated against him, the order added.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Two LED TVs Stolen From Minister Parsadi Lal Meena's House in Dausa District, Case Registered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)