Srinagar, Jul 7 (PTI) Some people are upset by the Jammu and Kashmir administration's decision to allot land to homeless families as they think only they possess the right over government properties, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Friday.

His comment came amidst criticism of the recent scheme to provide 150 sq yards of land to homeless people in the union territory.

"Some days back, the J-K administration decided that those without land will be eligible for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and provided land. There is a policy in other states that they can be given land, but, there was no such policy in J-K. We decided to provide five 'marlas' or 150 sq yards of land to them," he said while addressing the National Tribal Festival at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) here.

The land is being provided under the PMAY. So far 2,711 poor people have been given land so that they can build houses for themselves, he said.

"But, it has caused pain to some people. Those who have built their houses, and their relatives' houses on state land, feel only they have the right to the government property and poor people should be stopped from using the government property.

"They should know that such an arrangement has ended. The system of discrimination ended on August 5, 2019, and it is the administration and the PM's resolve that poor people of the country and J-K, Dalits and Adivasis, should have the first right on government resources. They have to understand this," the LG said.

The Lt Governor reiterated the resolve of the UT administration to fulfil the dreams of the poor, tribals and those who were deprived of their rights for decades.

According to the tribal affairs department, 40,000 PMAY houses are to be allocated to eligible tribal community families. Government record suggests, out of these, around 8,000 are landless.

They cannot be deprived merely because some people do not want to see benefits reaching to underprivileged and tribals being empowered, the Lt Governor said.

Political parties in the Kashmir valley have raised concerns over the policy and asked the administration to come clean on the categorisation of the landless people.

In his address, the Lt Governor welcomed the members of tribal communities from different states and Union territories to Jammu Kashmir.

Sinha lauded the significant contribution of the tribal community in strengthening the spirit of cultural integration, and conservation and protection of natural resources.

"Tribal community has laid the strong foundation for the country to prosper. For centuries, the community acted as a bridge connecting our cultural ethos and conserving our biodiversity. Their determined contribution to the development process is a source of inspiration for all of us," he said.

"We understand the dreams of tribal youth and encourage them in every way possible so that they do not fall behind anyone in the age of accelerated change. Efforts are being made to ensure that every benefit is available to them," he said.

He urged the people to buy the products made by the tribal community members.

"We will also direct the government departments to procure products made by Tribal artisans," he said.

The Lt Governor appreciated the artists of the tribal community from different states for showcasing the rich tribal culture and heritage through dance and music performances.

On the occasion, Sinha launched various initiatives of the Tribal Affairs Department including TRI Wool Web Portal and GIS Portal for Transhumance.

He also rolled out 20 coaching schemes for law students staying in tribal hostels.

Hurriyat Conference on Friday said the land-for-landless policy announced by the Jammu and Kashmir LG has raised "serious doubts and concerns" among the people, and demanded the administration come clean on the issue.

"The announcement made by state authorities to give land to 1.99 lakh 'homeless people' in Jammu and Kashmir has raised serious doubts and concerns among people. The identity of these 'homeless people' and the intentions behind this move is suspect as there are glaring discrepancies and an opaqueness about the whole matter," it said in a statement here.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehboba Mufti on Wednesday accused the Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor's administration of importing slums and poverty into the erstwhile state under the pretext of providing housing to homeless people, calling it an attempt to change the demography of the union territory.

"The LG made an announcement about giving land to 1.99 lakh landless people in JK. Doubts and concerns have come to the fore as to who these landless people in Jammu and Kashmir are. According to the figures of the central government placed before Parliament, there are only 19,000 homeless families in Jammu and Kashmir," she told reporters.

