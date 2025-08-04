London [UK], August 4 (ANI): In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing feud within the influential Sona Comstar family, the mysterious death of Sunjay Kapur has now triggered international scrutiny. Rani Kapur, Sunjay's mother and former Chairperson of Sona Comstar, has formally approached UK authorities, seeking a comprehensive probe into the unexplained circumstances surrounding her son's death in London.

Sources connected with the matter confirmed that an official criminal complaint has been filed with UK authorities. The complaint--lodged by Rani Kapur--calls into question the nature of Sunjay Kapur's sudden demise, pointing to what she describes as "mysterious circumstances," and appeals for urgent intervention by British law enforcement.

"The developments surrounding Sunjay's death are deeply concerning," a person close to the family said, noting that immediate and thorough action from UK authorities has been sought.

Adding an international dimension to the unfolding saga, a source confirmed that authorities in the United States are already monitoring the situation, given that Sunjay Kapur was a US national.

In a rare and emotional video interview with ANI -- her first public statement since her son's death -- Rani Kapur broke her silence, expressing her anguish, unanswered questions, and growing concern over the future of the company she co-founded with her late husband. "I still don't know what happened to my son," she said, her voice trembling. "I'm old now. I need closure before I go."

Reflecting on the formative years of Sona Comstar, she recalled the sacrifices and vision that built the company. "I remember the early days of Sona--built with care, sacrifice, and love," she shared, suggesting a continuing emotional and moral stake in the company's legacy. Her remarks also subtly counter the company's claim that she has had no involvement in its affairs since 2019.

While Sona Comstar has asserted that Rani Kapur has neither direct nor indirect involvement in the company since that year, her statements appear to contest that narrative. "I am here to remind the world that our family's legacy must not be lost. It must be passed on, as my husband always wanted it to be," she stated.

Due to her advancing age and fragile health, Rani Kapur said she would refrain from further public comment. "My legal team will address everything necessary," she said, indicating that future developments would proceed through legal channels.

The dispute escalated when Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd, the listed arm of the group, issued a sharp rebuttal. In a regulatory filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the company dismissed Rani Kapur's claims as "baseless" and "legally untenable," reiterating that she holds no position or authority within the organization.

Before her public appearance, Rani Kapur had reportedly addressed a letter to the board, alleging that she was coerced into signing documents behind locked doors shortly after her son's death--an episode she described as "highly suspicious." She further claimed she was denied access to her own bank accounts and left financially dependent on a few individuals. According to her, no one was authorized to represent the Kapur family on the board. Despite her request to postpone the Annual General Meeting, the company proceeded with it as scheduled.

In response, Sona Comstar has served Rani Kapur with a legal notice, demanding she cease spreading what the company calls "false and damaging information." The notice strongly refutes her allegations of mismanagement and coercion, calling them "malafide, false, unwarranted, and uncorroborated." (ANI)

