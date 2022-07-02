Lucknow, Jul 2 (PTI) Apna Dal (Sonelal) national president and Union Minister of State Anupriya Patel on Saturday said her father Sonelal Patel's dream will be fulfilled only when the strength of the assembly and the Lok Sabha increases.

She was addressing a function at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here on the 73rd birth anniversary of Apna Dal founder and influential OBC leader Sonelal Patel.

"You all know that the problems of people from the backward, deprived and marginalised sections of the society will be solved only when the key to power is in your hands," the minister said.

She said her party has achieved unprecedented success in a short span of time by following the path of social justice shown by her father.

"It is the result of the hard work of all party workers that today two MPs, 12 MLAs, one Legislative Council member, one district panchayat president and members of various commissions are present on the stage," Patel said.

The party's working national president and Uttar Pradesh minister Ashish Patel said Sonelal Patel had chosen the path of peace but some of his "so-called" followers were conspiring to create a ruckus on his birth anniversary.

"While avoiding such conspiracies, we have to focus on the development of the party and take the ideology of the party to the people," he said.

Ashish Patel was referring to the allegations levelled by the Union minister's mother Krishna Patel, president of Apna Dal (Kameravadi), and sister MLA Pallavi Patel against her.

Anupriya Patel's mother and sister slammed her for getting "cancelled" the permission they had sought to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sonelal Patel, bringing to the fore the feud in the family.

While the Anupriya Patel-led Apna Dal (Sonelal) celebrated her father's anniversary at the Indira Gandhi Pratisthan, her mother and elder sister staged protests.

Many prominent leaders, MPs and MLAs were present on the occasion.

