New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW) and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal launched the Port Health Organisation (PHO) module under Sagar Setu - National Logistics Portal (Marine), in an attempt to enable a faster and simpler ecosystem to promote Ease of Doing Business (EODB).

As per the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, PHO will conduct disease surveillance, health inspection and quarantine measures to safeguard citizens and port workers. This digital initiative was launched in the presence of T K Ramachandra, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways along with other senior officials of the ministry.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “As per the vision of our dynamic Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, we, at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, have embarked upon a journey to transform and modernise our ports for them to be future ready."

"The launch of the PHO module is yet another step towards digitalisation and modernisation of our systems which will further the ease of doing business in the country,” he added

This Port Health Organization module has been envisaged as a part of ‘Ease of Doing business’ by covering features like requests for PHO clearance certificates, approval by PHO, online certification generation, tracking of request status etc.

The PHO module will help the Shipping Agents, PHOs, Port Authorities, Customs etc allowing easier access to functionalities of PHO clearance through an online process. This will help in collaborating with different departments & agencies for the accordance of approval etc.

It will also ensure data mobility such that approvals and monitoring shall be paperless transparency. With a focus on public health, the Port Health Organization will conduct disease surveillance, health inspections, and quarantine measures to safeguard citizens and port workers. For Custodians like Ports Authorities and Customs, this module will help in providing Seamless Communication.

PHO module of Sagar Setu (NLP-M) will boost maritime trade by enhancing the ease of doing business and implementing the digitisation process in the Maritime process.

Sagar Setu (National Logistic Portal - Marine) would help the Shipping Agents to submit the request for Free Pratique and Health Declaration Certificates to PHOs at the Port online for the vessel arriving and leaving the Ports. Approvals and issuance of certificates by PHOs can also be made through the PHO module and notifications to Port Officials.

Earlier, the ‘SAGAR-SETU’, the mobile app version of NLP-Marine, was launched in April 2023. This app gives real-time information on vessel-related details, gate information, container freight stations, and transactions. The app also facilitates digital payments for charges associated with import and export clearance processes, such as shipping line charges, transportation fees, and container freight station charges. (ANI)

