Srinagar, August 3: The Indian Army soldier, who went missing in Kulgam district, has been found on Thursday, J&K Police said. Police, quoting ADGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said on its X.com page: "#Missing Army jawan has been recovered by Kulgam Police. Joint #interrogation will start shortly after medical checkup. Further details shall follow: ADGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice". Indian Army Soldier Javed Ahmad Goes Missing in Mysterious Circumstances in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam.

The soldier, identified as Javaid Ahmad Wani, 25, of Achathal village in Kulgam went missing after he left home to buy something from Chawalgam village of the same district on Saturday evening. Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Jawan Javaid Ahmad Wani Goes Missing From Kulgam.

The family had made appeals to the abductors to release the soldier. Police is now ascertaining the exact facts behind the soldier’s mysterious disappearance. He had come home from Ladakh region where his unit is posted.

