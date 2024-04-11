Chabua-Lahowal (Assam), Mar 11 (PTI) Paying obeisance at the local 'namghar' (traditional Vaishnav prayer hall), playing the drum with artistes welcoming him at a rally and highlighting BJP's initiatives for the people are all a part of the day's campaign for Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal contesting from Assam's Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat.

The Dibrugarh constituency in Upper Assam constituency comprises of 10 assembly segments in two districts of Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.

Sonowal has been campaigning extensively to reach out to the diverse electorate ranging from tea garden workers, women, farmers, urban traders, students, senior citizens and even the disabled people of his constituency.

"I begin connecting with people right from 6:30 am which continues till midnight and this is my normal routine. My campaign is not only about holding public rallies but about reaching out to the diverse sections of my constituency," Sonowal told PTI in an interview before commencing his campaign for the day.

Besides, people from many organisations, including panchayats, citizen groups, student organisations, farmers and others come to meet and the "target is to connect with as many voters as we can during the day", the BJP candidate and Union Minister for Shipping, Ports, Waterways and Ayush said.

The workers of BJP and alliance partner Asom Gana Parishad are also working day and night to connect with the voters, he added.

The BJP has MLAs in all the 10 assembly segments of the constituency and "they are successfully taking the message of various central and state government schemes to the grassroots and explaining how they are getting the benefits due to the concerted efforts of the double engine government," Sonowal said.

"We are taking the campaign forward by focussing on the development agenda. We are highlighting the changes that have taken place during the last ten years and how the people have benefitted from it", the Union minister added.

Sonowal said development as witnessed during the last ten years of BJP rule had never taken place during the 60-year "misrule of the Congress which is characterised by family and communal politics along with its divide and rule and discriminatory policies.

Dibrugarh constituency has rich resources of tea and oil but the Congress compelled this "most resourceful part of the country to remain backward. We had a rich legacy of railway connectivity since the British days but following independence, not much growth was witnessed but all that has changed during the last ten years," he added.

"The focus of my constituency is developing infrastructural facilities for growth with airports, railways, waterways and roadways. As a result, people have got the opportunity to connect, and develop a better economic and social system to encourage the young generation in shaping their future," he added.

Asked about why before beginning each meeting, he maintains a few seconds of silence with his eyes closed, Sonowal said, "I pay my deep respects to the people before me. They are like my parents and so they are like my God."

He also begins his daily campaigning usually by visiting the local 'namghar' and offering prayers as "I am very spiritual and this gives me the strength to work for the people."

The Union minister addressed three public meetings in the Chabua-Lahowal assembly segment at Ramai Kardaibam, Pulunga Trinayan Jyoti Club and at Jerai Kharuwa Pathar where he highlighted the key role of the rural economy in realising the vision of the 'Viksit Bharat'.

"Our journey towards development has commenced from the grassroots, from the villages and the construction of all-weather roads has opened a lot of avenues for farmers to realise the true potential of farmers," he said.

Sonowal highlights the initiatives taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the people, including PM-Kisan, Garib Kalyan, Jan Dhan Yojana, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Ujjawala Yojana, Awas Yojana and the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism.

A large number of women had gathered at the meetings and most appreciated the benefits given to them, particularly free rice, the Orundoi scheme and gas connection though some claimed that they are yet to receive all the benefits.

A member of a self-help group Renu Handique said women of this area are grateful to the BJP as they have received a lot of facilities to empower themselves.

A senior citizen Arun Barua said Sonowal hails from village Mulukgaon which is under this assembly segment and people from the nearby villages have come to bless the son of the soil who has made them proud by becoming the Chief Minister once and Union Minister twice in Modi's government.

