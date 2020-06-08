India News | Sonu Sood Meets Maha CM, Says Will Help Migrants Until Last One Reaches Home

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI): 'Dabangg' actor Sonu Sood on Saturday said he will continue sending back migrants until the last one reaches his own home.

"We have to support all the people who are suffering and need us. I will continue until the last migrant has reached his own home. Every party from Kashmir to Kanyakumari has supported and I want to thank everyone for that," Sood said after meeting Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Actor Sonu Sood met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence Matoshree. Thackeray's son and State Minister Aaditya Thackeray was also present.

This comes hours after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that there is a political director behind the work being done by Sonu Sood.

"Sonu Sood is a good actor. There is a different director for movies. The work he has done is good but there is a possibility that there is a political director behind it," Raut said.

On being asked is there any misunderstanding between him and Shiv Sena Party, Sonu Sood said, "There is no misunderstanding, everything is fine. Everyone is supporting us. Everyone wants to do good for the country and we are there for them."

The 46-year-old actor who is known for his roles in films like 'Singh is Kinng,' 'Simmba' and 'Dabangg' is being hailed all over the media for arranging hassle-free passage of migrant labourers to their respective homes.

Hundreds of thousands of migrant labourers have been stranded in urban areas with no livelihood and very little to survive during the COVID-19-induced lockdown forcing them to take to the path of their native places on foot.

Last month, the Central government organised safe travel of these migrant labourers to their native places through Shramik special trains. (ANI)

