Ranchi, May 19 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday will hand over appointment letters to 3,469 secondary teachers at Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Khelgaon.

All the teachers to be appointed will be posted in government schools across the state, a statement from the state government said.

It said local language teachers will also be given appointment letters for teaching children in their own dialect in schools.

These include Santhali, Mundari, Kudukh and other languages.

These include 779 teachers for History and Civics, 398 for Sanskrit, 341 for Geography, 337 for Hindi, 260 for Economics and 268 for Mathematics and Physics.

Besides there are 249 English teachers, 232 trained in Biology and Chemistry, 184 in Physical Education, 118 in Commerce, 97 in Music, 27 in Urdu and 50 in Home Sciences.

As far as languages are concerned there are 42 teachers to teach Santhali, 29 Bangla, 28 Kudukh, 11 each for Nagpuri and Mundari, 4 in Kurmali, 2 for Odia and one each in Panchparganiya and Ho.

The statement said while the maximum of 279 teachers is for Ranchi, 263 will be posted in East Singhbhum, 240 in Dhanbad, 230 in Seraikela-Kharsawan, 228 in Godda and 200 in West Singhbhum.

Meanwhile, the BJP launched a scathing attack on the JMM-led government over its employment policy and claimed that these recruitments could be possible due to efforts by the previous BJP regime in the state.

BJP state president and MP Deepak Prakash challenged Chief Minister Soren to come out with the facts regarding these appointments.

"As far as the appointments of these teachers are concerned, the public and the candidates know that this is the gift of the previous Raghubar Das-led BJP government. The advertisement related to this was taken out in 2016 during the tenure of the previous government."

He alleged that the Soren government was responsible for delays as it had opposed the appointment process while playing with the future of the candidates. He said that ultimately the court verdict came in favour of the candidates and appointments could be possible.

