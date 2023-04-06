New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): In the wake of the protests at two stations in West Bengal, the South Eastern Railway (SER) has cancelled as many as 223 trains from Thursday to Sunday.

The protests are being carried out at Kustaur Station in the Adra-Chandil section of the Adra Division and Khemasuli Station in the Kharagpur-Tatanagar section of the Kharagpur Division since Wednesday.

South Eastern Railway informed in a statement, "Train services of South Eastern Railway have been partially affected due to agitation by a group of people at Kustaur Station in Adra-Chandil section of Adra Division and Khemasuli Station in Kharagpur-Tatanagar section of Kharagpur Division from April 5, 2023. However, the reasons for the agitations are not related to Railways".

"As a result of the agitation, a total of 223 trains have been cancelled since April 5, 2023," the statement added.

Among the cancelled trains, some prominent names include Howrah Pune Azad Hind Express, Howrah Jagdalpur Express, Howrah Barabil Jan Shatabdi Express, Howrah Ranchi Express and Tata Nagar Howrah Express.

SER informed that 88 trains have been cancelled on Thursday, 59 have been cancelled for Friday, four on Saturday and one train, Yog Nagari Rishikesh-Puri Express has been cancelled for Sunday.

In addition, the route of as many as eight trains has been reduced.

These are namely, Purulia-Howrah Express, Asansol-Tatanagar MEMU Special, Tatanagar-Asansol MEMU Special, Ranchi-Asansol MEMU Special, Asansol-Barabhum MEMU Special, Barabhum-Asansol MEMU Special, Purulia-Villupuram Express, and LTT-Shalimar Express.

The release added that Pune-Howrah Azad Hind Express, which started on April 5, has not been cancelled and is running on a diverted route. Some Mail/Express trains are also running on the diverted routes.

