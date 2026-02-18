Nestled amid the misty hills and winter sunshine of Uttarakhand, Dehradun witnessed a vibrant celebration of fitness, culture and community spirit as the 61st edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle unfolded at the historic Parade Ground on Sunday morning. Over 1000 cyclists rolled out against the backdrop of misty hills, towering sal trees and crisp mountain air; the Doon Valley’s Parade Ground here transformed into a vibrant arena of movement, music and motivation, offering the city a grand spectacle that blended natural beauty with a powerful message of healthy living.

From seasoned cyclists to first-time riders, school students to senior citizens, the event saw enthusiastic participation cutting across age groups and backgrounds. As bicycles glided through tree-lined stretches, participants paused to soak in the scenic charm that makes Dehradun one of India’s most picturesque cities. “I cycle regularly, but riding today felt special. The weather, the crowd and the energy made it feel like a festival of fitness,” said Ankit Rawat, a local IT professional, moments after completing the rally.

Started by of Youth Affairs & Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya in December 2024, Fit India Sundays on Cycle has become a 'jan andolan', promoting fitness, clean environment and sustainability, with the movement seeing more than 25 lakh participation over 2.5 lakh locations nationwide. Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has time and again mentioned of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative in his 'Mann Ki Baat' program.

He has said that through this movement, India is learning to balance health with routine, activity with discipline, and personal well-being with national well-being. The campaign addresses two important issues of #FightObesity and #PollutionKaSolution, giving citizens an easy, fun way of staying fit while reducing carbon footprints.

Senior dignitaries joined the occasion in Dehradun on Sunday February 15, including Former Governor of Maharashtra & Former Chief Minister, Uttarakhand, Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Sh. Khajan Das, Hon'ble Vidayak, along with senior officials from the Sports Authority of India and the state administration, underscoring strong institutional support for the movement.

Shri Koshiyari, who is 83 years old, spoke about the need for youth to stay fit. "Whether you are a sportsman or not, you should have a sportsman spirit. We should never give this up. In every field, we should display this," he said. Referencing the fitness mantra given by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, he added, "Our Hon'ble PM works 20 hours a day himself. It shows that if we have the determination and fitness, being fit is not impossible at all. We want every youth to remain fit. Let's use all of the seven days for cycling."

Indian boxing’s rising heavyweight force Nupur Sheoran, former India women’s hockey goalkeeper and coach Yogita Bali, national triple jump champion Niharika Vashisht, and accomplished fencer Rishika Khajuria added further sporting gravitas to the morning, interacting with participants and reinforcing the message that fitness is a lifelong pursuit. Indian mountaineer Tashi Malik, a recipient of the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award, also was present and she highlighted the importance of endurance and discipline.

Olympian race walker Manish Singh Rawat, a proud son of Uttarakhand, also joined the celebrations alongside Arjuna Awardee basketball icon Vishesh Bhriguvanshi, whose career spanning nearly two decades continues to motivate young athletes across the country.

The presence of Fit India influencers and community role models added another layer of inspiration. From endurance enthusiasts like the ‘Two Fit To Quit’ duo Tara and Sushila to fitness advocates including Shanky Singh, Pratibha Thapliyal, Damini Chopra, and Vikram Jadav, the event celebrated diverse pathways to health and resilience.

Damini Chopra Awarded as A Fit India Champion

Colleges and Universities were the special partners for this edition of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle. A multiple-time World Boxing Cup gold medallist and World Championships silver medallist, Nupur Sheoran said, "I wasn't expecting so many people to turn out this morning and it is really so amazing. I was having flashbacks of my childhood when I was cycling along with the group. It was a really exciting ride!"

Beyond cycling, the Parade Ground buzzed with energy as multiple activity zones came alive simultaneously. Participants warmed up with yoga sessions conducted by Yogasana Bharat, followed by high-energy Zumba workouts that kept the momentum going even for those not riding cycles. Rope skipping, Mallakhamb demonstrations, tug of war competitions, Kūdō martial arts showcases and interactive game zones ensured that fitness was accessible, inclusive and engaging for all age groups.

Director, NSRC Lucknow, Lt. Col. Gaurav Singh and Deputy Director (Media), Sh. Prashant Singh was present from the Sports Authority of India, which plays an instrumental role in the organisation of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle every week since December 2024. The partners for the events are Cycling Federation of India, Mallakhamb association, Kudo association, Namo Cycling Clubs, Rope Skipping club, My Bharat and Yogasana Bharat.

Beyond cycling, the morning in the Doon Valley unfolded as a wholesome community celebration. Yoga sessions, warm-up drills and informal interactions created a welcoming atmosphere where fitness felt accessible rather than intimidating. For many locals, the experience went beyond exercise. “Seeing national athletes cycle alongside us was inspiring. It makes you believe that fitness is for everyone, not just professionals,” said Sunita Negi, a college student who participated with her friends.

As the rally concluded at the Parade Ground, the smiles, selfies and shared stories reflected the deeper impact of the initiative. The Dehradun edition once again underlined how Fit India Sundays on Cycle has evolved into more than just a weekly event—it has become a people’s movement that celebrates health, community bonding and the joy of movement. In the serene yet vibrant landscape of Dehradun, the 61st edition stood out as a memorable morning where nature, citizens and champions rode together for a fitter India.

FIT India Movement was launched on 29th August, 2019 by Prime Minister with a view to make fitness an integral part of our daily lives. The mission of the Movement is to bring about behavioural changes and move towards a more physically active lifestyle.

