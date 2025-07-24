Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 24 (ANI): Congress leader Vamsi Krishna Gaddam on Wednesday claimed that the BJP has consistently "neglected" southern states and failed to understand how to "appeal" to the southern voters and marginalised communities, which he said is why the party keeps failing in the region, while also backing Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's support for Bandaru Dattatraya as Vice President.

Speaking to ANI, Gaddam said, "The south states have always been neglected by the BJP and BJP is unable to understand how to take care of the South, how to approach and appeal to the south voter, that's why they failed again and again."

He also highlighted the efforts being made by the Congress under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge to uplift backward communities.

"From the Congress, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, he has been fighting fiercely for the BCs, SCs, and STs under the leadership and guidance of Rahul Gandhiji and Kharge ji. You are aware that there is a huge disparity that is going on and the Congress is trying to establish the BCs at large. Increase the reservation you are seeing that you are trying to fight for the 42% Reservation for BCs. and likewise for the SCs and STs as well," he said.

Taking a swipe at the BJP's internal leadership changes, Gaddam questioned the decision to appoint a Brahmin as the Telangana BJP chief.

"How can BJP be so blind to local emotions?" he asked, referring to the growing demand for backward class representation in state politics.

Gaddam defended CM Revanth Reddy's support for former Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya as a potential Vice President nominee, saying Dattatraya has consistently worked for Telangana's interests, despite being with the BJP.

He said, "And that is why we are trying to highlight that BJP is not for BCs, SCs and STs, it has always been against that is why our CM also yesterday has opined why should we get a Telugu speaking person or Telugu person for the Vice President Candidate and that to Bandaru Dattatreya Garu. He has been a long time fighter for Telangana and he is always being supporting Telangana issues, though he is from the opposition. Our Chief Minister has voiced that opinion that is why we are fighting for the justice that is due, rightfully due for the BCs, SCs, and STs and this fight will continue."

Meanwhile, CM Revanth Reddy said he would urge the Congress leadership to support Dattatraya for the post of Vice President if Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally reaches out to him.

Speaking to reporters, Reddy said, "If Modi ji writes to me, I would definitely go to him and say that he (Bandaru Dattatraya) is from Telangana and he is a decent man. I will try my best to help him. But I cannot make a promise; this has to be discussed at the AICC level. AICC has to decide all these things. This is not in my purview. But definitely on behalf of Telangana, I will definitely request my leadership."

Reddy also expressed disappointment over Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation and said that the next Vice President should be from Telangana.

"I do not know why Dhankhar ji resigned. It is unfortunate. Vice President of India should be from Telangana. Last time, there were discussions that Venkaiah Naidu would be made the President, but there was injustice, and he was sent back from Delhi. A Telugu-speaking man was sent back to his home. So, to correct that, Bandaru Dattatraya was given the responsibility of Haryana Governor," he said.

Reddy also pointed out that Dattatraya lost his Union minister post to G Kishan Reddy and alleged that the BJP had sidelined OBC leaders in Telangana.

"When he was the Union Minister, his post was handed over to G Kishan Reddy. Bandi Sanjay was the president (of Telangana BJP), but now, a Brahmin, Ramchander Rao, has been given the responsibility. So, all OBCs in South, especially Telangana, were reduced in stature by the NDA. 100 khoon maaf karne ke liye (for pardoning 100 killings), it would be good if Bandaru Dattatraya is made the Vice President...," he said.

The comments come amid speculation over the NDA's possible nominee for the Vice President's post, following Dhankhar's sudden resignation on Monday evening.

In his resignation letter, Dhankhar said, "To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the constitution."

He added, "I extend my deepest gratitude to Your Excellency - the Hon'ble President of India for her unwavering support and the soothing, wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure."

Dhankhar also thanked Prime Minister Modi and the Council of Ministers, saying, "Prime Minister's cooperation and support have been invaluable, and I have learned much during my time in office." (ANI)

