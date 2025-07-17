Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 17 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the Southampton University Campus in Gurugram on Wednesday.

After the inauguration, both leaders also visited the campus.

On this occasion, CM Saini stated that the establishment of the Southampton University campus in Gurugram, under the National Education Policy and the principle of "One Earth, One Family, One Future," will help elevate India's higher education standards to new heights.

He expressed pride that Haryana is becoming the first choice for foreign investors due to excellent infrastructure. He said the University of Southampton--one of the top 100 universities in the world--has now set foot in Gurugram. This symbolises growing cooperation between India and the UK in the education sector.

He added that today marks a golden chapter in India's education landscape, as this is not just the inauguration of a new campus, but a major step toward realising the dreams of India's youth and the vision of a "Viksit Bharat by 2047."

The Chief Minister stated that, for the first time, under India's new education policy, the UGC has approved a full-fledged international university campus in India. This is a direct result of the vision of the National Education Policy and reflects PM Modi's principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

He said the campus is opening new doors of opportunity for Indian youth. Students here will receive high-quality education and experience similar to that in the UK, along with a globally recognised degree. Additionally, students will have the option to study for one semester or one year in the UK, offering a unique opportunity to gain global exposure.

In his address, CM Saini said this campus of the University of Southampton will prove to be a milestone in making Haryana a global hub of education. He said our goal is to make Haryana such a skill hub, where our youth not only become job seekers, but also become job providers.

There are a total of 57 government and private universities in the state. Out of these, 14 universities have been opened in the last 10 and a half years. Today, a target has also been set to open a college within every 20 kilometres in Haryana. There are currently 185 government colleges in the state. Out of these, 80 colleges have been opened in the last 10 and a half years. The Chief Minister stated that entrepreneurship is being promoted in the state, and students are being encouraged to take up start-ups.

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, speaking at the event, said due to the vision and leadership of PM Modi, a historic change is taking place in the higher education system of India. He informed that the presence of Indian universities in the world's prestigious QS ranking has increased significantly. In the year 2014, only 11 Indian universities were included in the QS ranking, whereas at present, this number has increased to 54. This change reflects the quality, innovation and growing trust of the Indian education system at the international level.

The Union Education Minister stated that, with the aim of promoting healthy competition in the field of education and providing world-class educational opportunities to the youth, the Central Government has permitted 17 globally reputed universities to establish their full campuses in India. The academic session has already started in three of these universities.

The Education Minister also stated that these international-level universities will be established in the major metropolitan cities of the country, including the NCR, to provide high-quality education to as many young people in the country as possible. He appealed that everyone should move forward in life together by becoming 'Vishwabandhu'. He said CM Saini deserves appreciation for providing a good environment for education.

It is worth noting that at present, four undergraduate and two postgraduate courses are available at the Southampton University Campus. These include B.Sc. Business Management, B.Sc. Accounting and Finance, B.Sc. Computer Science, B.Sc. Economics, M.Sc. Finance and M.Sc. International Management. (ANI)

