Chennai, Mar 30 (PTI) The Southern Railway has set up helplines and help desks at Chennai Central Railway Station and a few other stations following the derailment of the Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express on Sunday.

Due to the incident, five trains that pass through Cuttack Junction have been diverted, Southern Railway said.

Also Read | Meat Ban in Uttar Pradesh: AAP MP Sanjay Singh Questions UP Government's Ban on Meat Sales, Calls for Closure of Liquor Shops and Restaurants During Ram Navami 2025.

Help desks and helplines have been established at Katpadi (9498651927), Jolarpettai (7708061810), Perambur (9360027283), and Chennai Central Railway Station (044-25354140) to assist passengers, a release stated.

The diverted trains include Train No. 22606 Tirunelveli-Purulia Express, Train No. 12840 Dr. MGR Chennai Central-Howrah Mail, Train No. 12666 Kanyakumari-Howrah Superfast Express, Train No. 12253 SMVT Bengaluru-Bhagalpur Anga Express, and Train No. 12864 SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah Express, Southern Railway said.

Also Read | Eid al-Fitr 2025 Wishes: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Extends Eid Greetings, Says 'It Brings a Message of Happiness and Harmony'.

Helplines and help desks have also been established by the East Coast Railway at Bhubaneswar (8455885999), Cuttack (8991124238, 7205149591), and Bhadrak (9437443469), the release added.

One person was dead, and three others were injured as 11 coaches of the SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express derailed in Odisha's Cuttack district earlier in the day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)