Shimla, June 19 (PTI) The local meteorological centre on Thursday said it expects southwest monsoon to hit parts of Himachal Pradesh in the next two-to-three days as conditions are favourable.

It has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Una, Bilaspur and Kangra districts on June 22 and 23, and in Kangra and Sirmaur on June 22.

The Met centre also issued a yellow alert for heavy rains at isolated places in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Sirmaur on June 21 and Shimla, Mandi and Solan on June 22. It has also predicted a wet spell in the state from June 20-25.

Light to moderate rains occurred at a few places in the state during the 24 hours since Wednesday evening. Sangrah was the wettest with 20 mm rains, followed by Pachhad 7.4 mm, Sundernagar 5.8 mm, Dharamshala 4 mm and Kasauli and Bajaura 3 mm each.

There were no significant changes in the minimum temperatures, which stayed 2-4 degrees above normal. However, maximum temperatures rose by a few notches. Una was the hottest in the state with a high of 38 degrees Celsius.

Among the key tourist destinations, Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius, Manali 28.6 degrees, Dharamshala 30 degrees, Narkanda 21.8 degrees and Kasauli 25.1 degrees.

The Met centre said light to moderate rainfall was very likely at many places from June 20-25, at most places on June 22. It predicted rainfall over the state with one or two spells of heavy rain at isolated places on June 21, 23 and 24 and one or two spells of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places on June 22 and 25.

