Lucknow, Oct 10 (PTI) Samajwadi Party candidate Vinay Tiwari on Monday filed his nomination papers for the bye-election to be held in the Gola Gokarnnath assembly constituency, the chief electoral officer of UP said in a statement here.

Bye-election to Gola Gokarnnath assembly constituency has been necessitated following the death of the sitting BJP MLA Arvind Giri.

Also Read | Over Eight Crore Content Creators in India but Only 1.5 Lakh Able To Earn; Most Make Just Rs 16,000 per Month: Report.

According to the Election Commission, the notification for the by-poll was issued on October 7. October 14 is the last date for filing nominations. Scrutiny of nominations will be held on October 15 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 17.

Polling will be held on November 3, while counting of votes will be held on November 6, the ECI said.

Also Read | Murugha Mutt Seer Sex Scandal: Karnataka Court Extends Judicial Custody of Rape-Accused Shivamurthy Sharanaru Till October 21.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Aman Giri, son of Arvind Giri from the same seat.

Arvind Giri (65) died due to cardiac arrest on September 6, a party leader said.

According to party leaders, he was travelling to Lucknow in his car when he felt uneasy and was taken to a hospital in Sidhauli where he died.

Giri was elected from the Hyderabad assembly constituency in Lakhimpur Kheri district on the Samajwadi Party ticket in 1996, 2022 and 2007. Then in 2017 and 2022, he was elected from the Gola Gokarnnath constituency on the BJP ticket.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)