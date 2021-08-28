Hamirpur (UP), Aug 28 (PTI) A Samajwadi Party leader and Hamirpur zila panchayat member was arrested for unauthorised possession of a pistol during a routine vehicle check on Saturday, police said.

Hamirpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Kamlesh Dixit said Ramsajivan Yadav and his associates were travelling in a car when it was checked in the Kurara police station area of the district in Uttar Pradesh and the pistol and some live cartridges were found.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: 25-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Gangraped in Pune; All Four Accused Arrested.

The pistol is licensed in the name of Ajay Singh, but the licensee was not in the car when it was seized, the SP said.

Yadav and another person have been arrested for unauthorised possession of the weapon, the police officer added.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death by Wife, and Her Lover; 7 Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)