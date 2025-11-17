Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam were sentenced to seven years of imprisonment by an MP/MLA court in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur in a dual PAN Card case on Monday.

Reacting to the court verdict, SP leader Azam Khan said, "Gunehgar samjha to sajaa sunai hai (They thought I am a convict, so I'm punished)"

The case was filed against Azam Khan and his son, Abdullah Azam, by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Akash Saxena at the Civil Lines police station six years ago.

In the FIR, filed on December 6, 2019, the BJP MLA accused Abdullah of obtaining two PAN cards with different birth dates. The MLA claimed that the PAN cards were made and used based on false and forged documents. The date of birth on one PAN card is January 1, 1993, while the date of birth on the other is September 30, 1990.

After completing the investigation of the FIR, the police filed a charge sheet against Abdullah in court. The trial was ongoing in the MP-MLA Special Court (Magistrate Trial).

Advocate Sandip Saxena said, "The court has sentenced Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son, Abdullah Azam Khan to seven years in prison."

The development comes after Azam Khan was released on bail following a 23-month jail term in Sitapur jail, after the Allahabad High Court granted the former Uttar Pradesh minister bail in the Quality Bar land case.

Azam Khan and his family have faced multiple convictions in recent years.

In 2023, Khan, his son Abdullah Azam, and his wife Tanzeen Fatima were convicted in a fake birth certificate case. Additionally, Khan has been convicted in cases related to hate speech and blocking traffic. (ANI)

