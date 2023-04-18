Pratapgarh (UP), Apr 17 (PTI) An FIR was on Monday registered against a Samajwadi Party leader and five others for allegedly manhandling a man and trying to disrobe her wife here, police said.

Gulshan Yadav and others were booked after the woman filed a complaint alleging that the accused forcibly entered her house Sunday evening, looted money from her husband, manhandled him and tried to disrobe her, they said.

Also Read | Women Empowerment Comes by Education, Political Participation, Says Supreme Court on Nagaland Urban Local Body Polls.

An FIR was registered against six persons in this regard under the Indian Penal Code, Additional Superintendent of Police Rohit Mishra said.

Yadav had unsuccessfully contested the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls on the Samajwadi Party ticket against independent MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya. s

Also Read | Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Tests COVID-19 Positive.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)