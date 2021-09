Lucknow, Sep 11 (PTI) Samajwadi Party's Lakhimpur Kheri leader whose "saree" was allegedly pulled up by BJP workers during the UP panchayat polls joined the Congress in the presence of party's national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra here on Saturday.

Ritu Singh, who was the Samajwadi Party's (SP) candidate for the post of the block pramukh in the recent polls and and became a victim of the BJP's high-handedness, joined the Congress along with her supporters, Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Man Cuts Friend’s Leg After Argument Breaks Out Between The Two in Jaisalmer.

During her visit to the state in July, Priyanka Gandhi had rushed to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet Ritu Singh after the incident.

Ritu Singh, who met Gandhi along with her family members, said only the Congress and she (Priyanka) could fight the atrocities being committed on common people, Awasthi added.

Also Read | Gurugram Doctor Dies by Suicide Over Harassment by Wife, In-Laws.

Awasthi said Singh said UP needs a Priyanka-like leader due to which she is joining the Congress.

Singh regretted that no senior leader of the SP came to meet her after the incident.

She assured that she will work wholeheartedly to ensure that the Congress forms the government in the state after the 2022 Assembly elections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)